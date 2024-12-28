Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Bags three apples Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 8:53pm

Jarvis produced three even-strength assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Jarvis recorded a helper on Dmitry Orlov's second-period marker, which tied the score at 1-1, and he assisted on both of Jack Roslovic's tallies in the final frame. It was Jarvis' first multi-point effort since Nov. 25, but perhaps this type of performance will serve as a springboard for the talented winger going forward. The Winnipeg native has logged nine goals and 24 points through 29 appearances this season.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now