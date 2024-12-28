Seth Jarvis News: Bags three apples Saturday
Jarvis produced three even-strength assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Jarvis recorded a helper on Dmitry Orlov's second-period marker, which tied the score at 1-1, and he assisted on both of Jack Roslovic's tallies in the final frame. It was Jarvis' first multi-point effort since Nov. 25, but perhaps this type of performance will serve as a springboard for the talented winger going forward. The Winnipeg native has logged nine goals and 24 points through 29 appearances this season.
