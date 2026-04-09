Seth Jarvis News: Cycling out of lineup
Jarvis will be rested for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show reports.
The Hurricanes' top line looks to have first dibs on getting rested, as Gold reports all of Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will sit Thursday. It's unclear how many games off Jarvis will receive over the last four contests of the regular season.
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