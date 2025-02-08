Seth Jarvis News: Erupts for four points before break
Jarvis scored two goals, one on the power play, and added two assists, one of them shorthanded, in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.
In his final game before representing Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jarvis demonstrated why he won a spot despite being the youngest player on the roster, having just turned 23 last week. Three of his points, including both tallies, came during a four-goal second-period for Carolina that broke the game open. Jarvis heads into the break with 22 goals and 45 points through 49 appearances on the season.
