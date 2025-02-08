Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Erupts for four points before break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Jarvis scored two goals, one on the power play, and added two assists, one of them shorthanded, in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

In his final game before representing Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jarvis demonstrated why he won a spot despite being the youngest player on the roster, having just turned 23 last week. Three of his points, including both tallies, came during a four-goal second-period for Carolina that broke the game open. Jarvis heads into the break with 22 goals and 45 points through 49 appearances on the season.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
