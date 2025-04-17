Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Expected to miss season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Jarvis (rest) is slated to miss Thursday's game against Ottawa.

Jarvis was also out of the lineup for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal. He should be back for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against New Jersey on Sunday. The 23-year-old is set to finish the regular season with 32 goals and 67 points in 73 outings. That matches his career-high point total from 2023-24, though he accomplished that feat in 82 regular-season appearances last year.

