Seth Jarvis News: Mr. Consistency strikes again
Jarvis scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Thursday.
Jarvis has 26 goals, 19 assists and 158 shots in 50 games this season. He's consistent -- he's on pace to deliver another 67-point season, but this time, he could set a career mark in goals. Jarvis is on pace for 38, which would be five better than his career mark set in 2023-24.
