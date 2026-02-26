Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Mr. Consistency strikes again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Jarvis scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Jarvis has 26 goals, 19 assists and 158 shots in 50 games this season. He's consistent -- he's on pace to deliver another 67-point season, but this time, he could set a career mark in goals. Jarvis is on pace for 38, which would be five better than his career mark set in 2023-24.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
