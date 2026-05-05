Seth Jarvis News: Nets equalizer Monday

Jarvis scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 2.

The Hurricanes had an uncharacteristic slow start in this contest, falling behind 2-0 within the first five minutes. They dug in and got back on track, with Jarvis' tally at 11:21 of the third period tying the game at 2-2 to force overtime, where Taylor Hall stayed hot with the game-winner. Jarvis is warming up himself with a goal and three assists over his last three games after getting held off the scoresheet in the first three playoff contests. He's added 11 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over six outings this postseason.