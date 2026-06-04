Seth Jarvis News: Nets game-winner on power play
Jarvis scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Jarvis' tally at 3:56 of overtime made sure the Hurricanes' third-period rally didn't go to waste. The 24-year-old has spent most of the postseason on the top line, but he was moved alongside Jordan Staal in the middle of this game. It's unclear if that change will stick heading into Game 3 on Saturday. Jarvis has produced nine points, 38 shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 15 playoff appearances.
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