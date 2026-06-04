Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Nets game-winner on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Jarvis scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Jarvis' tally at 3:56 of overtime made sure the Hurricanes' third-period rally didn't go to waste. The 24-year-old has spent most of the postseason on the top line, but he was moved alongside Jordan Staal in the middle of this game. It's unclear if that change will stick heading into Game 3 on Saturday. Jarvis has produced nine points, 38 shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 15 playoff appearances.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jarvis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jarvis See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: Wednesday Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: Wednesday Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Corey Abbott
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago