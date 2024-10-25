Seth Jarvis News: Nets power-play goal

Jarvis scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Jarvis snapped a three-game scoring drought with a power-play tally midway through the first period, giving him two goals on the year. The 22-year-old is coming off a career-best season in 2023-24, where he notched 67 points across 81 regular-season appearances, and he's up to four points in six outings in 2024-25. It's been a bit of a slow start for the winger, but he's cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five outings, so he seems to be trending in the right direction.