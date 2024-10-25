Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Jarvis scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Jarvis snapped a three-game scoring drought with a power-play tally midway through the first period, giving him two goals on the year. The 22-year-old is coming off a career-best season in 2023-24, where he notched 67 points across 81 regular-season appearances, and he's up to four points in six outings in 2024-25. It's been a bit of a slow start for the winger, but he's cracked the scoresheet in four of his last five outings, so he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
