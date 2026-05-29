Seth Jarvis News: Pair of points in Game 5 win
Jarvis scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jarvis earned his second multi-point effort of the postseason. This was his most productive round of the playoffs so far with four points over five games. In total, the 24-year-old forward has three goals, five helpers, 33 shots on net, 21 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 13 playoff contests while maintaining his usual role on the first line.
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