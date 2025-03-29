Seth Jarvis News: Plates two helpers in win

Jarvis distributed two assists and tallied two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Both of Jarvis' helpers were in the second period with the first of his two on a power-play goal netter by Taylor Hall. Overall, the 23-year-old Jarvis has 29 assists, 56 points and 171 shots on net in 65 appearances this season. Jarvis has been extremely consistent offensively down the stretch of the regular season with 10 points in his last 10 games. In this span, Jarvis has three power-play assists with his most recent being his 10th helper with a man advantage. While he will likely finish a few points shy of his career high, Jarvis should pass the 60-point mark for the second time in his four-year career by the end of the regular season. He should be a big factor on fantasy rosters during the postseason.