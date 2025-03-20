Seth Jarvis News: Point streak at six games

Jarvis scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Jarvis tied the game at 1-1 midway through the second period, capitalizing on a turnover. The 23-year-old has four goals and two assists during his six-game point streak. For the season, he's up to 27 goals, 52 points, 160 shots on net, 84 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating across 61 appearances. Jarvis is one of the top young players in the league and provides stable offense and a little physicality for fantasy managers.