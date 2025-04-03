Seth Jarvis News: Pots goal No. 30

Jarvis pocketed a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The Hurricanes scored three times with the man advantage on the night, and Jarvis got his share of the production with his 30th goal of the season in the first period, and the only helper on a Jackson Blake tally in the third. Jarvis has scored at least 30 goals in two straight seasons, and he still has a shot at tying his career highs, or establishing new ones, in both goals and points. After racking up 33 goals and 67 points in 2023-24, the 23-year-old has 30 goals and 60 points this season with eight games left on Carolina's regular-season schedule.