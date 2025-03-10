Seth Jarvis News: Pots goal once again

Jarvis scored a goal, took six shots and recorded a hit in Sunday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Jarvis found the twine with an empty-netter late in the third period, and that goal iced the game for good for the Hurricanes. Jarvis is not the most consistent scoring weapon in the Hurricanes roster, but he's been productive of late with eight points (five goals, three helpers) in his last 12 outings since the beginning of February. He's up to 25 goals this season, though he's still off pace to tie the 33-goal season he delivered in 2023-24.