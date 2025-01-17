Seth Jarvis News: Pots pair of goals

Jarvis scored two goals, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

A lineup shuffle returned Jarvis to the third line alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. That line was the Hurricanes' best in the contest. Jarvis is having a strong January with six goals and two assists over nine outings this month. For the season, the 22-year-old is at 15 goals, 33 points, 104 shots on net, 59 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 39 appearances.