Seth Jarvis News: Pots power-play goal in win

Jarvis scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Jarvis had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. The 22-year-old has four goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. Overall, he's been strong this season, racking up 17 points (10 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances in a middle-six role.