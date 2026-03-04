Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Provides pair of helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jarvis logged two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Jarvis helped out on goals by linemates Andrei Svechnikov (on the power play) and Sebastian Aho. With five points over four games since the Olympics, Jarvis continues to play well in a top-line role. The 24-year-old forward is up to 26 goals, 22 helpers, 167 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances this season. He remains on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third year in a row.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jarvis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jarvis See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
NHL
Men’s Olympic Hockey Best Bets: Canada vs USA Gold Medal Picks & Odds Preview
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
28 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago