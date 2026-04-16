Seth Jarvis News: Ready for postseason
Jarvis (undisclosed) practiced on the top line Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Jarvis sat out three of the final four games of the regular season, resting for the playoffs. He had 32 goals and 66 points with 224 shots on goal in 71 regular-season games this season. He should start on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov when the playoffs begin this weekend.
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