Seth Jarvis News: Records three power-play points
Jarvis recorded a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
The Hurricanes went 3-for-5 in the power play in this win, and every time they inflicted damage, Jarvis was involved. The 24-year-old forward seems to have left behind a slow start to March since he's notched six points (one goal, five assists) amid a three-game point streak. For the sake of comparison, he recorded just seven points (two goals, five assists) in his previous eight outings in March before this streak. Jarvis should continue to find ample ways to crack the scoresheet as long as he continues to play in the top line in both even-strength and power-play situations.
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