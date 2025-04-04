Seth Jarvis News: Riding six-game point streak

Jarvis logged an assist and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Jarvis has three goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. He set up a Jackson Blake tally as the Hurricanes' top-line wingers continue to show chemistry. Jarvis is now at 61 points, 188 shots on net, 90 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 68 appearances. He'll have seven more games at most to try to match his career highs of 33 goals and 67 points, which he set last season.