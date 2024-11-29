Fantasy Hockey
Seth Jarvis News: Scores again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 6:18pm

Jarvis buried his seventh goal of the season on the power play Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Jarvis tallied his third power-play marker of the season in the first period of Friday's defeat. The right-shot winger extended his point streak to four games, and he's generated three goals and four assists during that span. The 22-year-old is producing at a point-per-game pace through 16 appearances, and overall, Jarvis has collected seven goals and nine assists while averaging 18:49 of ice time per game.

