Seth Jarvis News: Scores again Friday

Jarvis buried his seventh goal of the season on the power play Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Jarvis tallied his third power-play marker of the season in the first period of Friday's defeat. The right-shot winger extended his point streak to four games, and he's generated three goals and four assists during that span. The 22-year-old is producing at a point-per-game pace through 16 appearances, and overall, Jarvis has collected seven goals and nine assists while averaging 18:49 of ice time per game.