Seth Jarvis News: Scores early goal in loss
Jarvis scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jarvis tallied just 33 seconds into the game, but the Canadiens answered with four goals over the next 11 minutes. The 24-year-old has been held fairly quiet this postseason with two goals and three assists over nine contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The Hurricanes have cruised so far, but they'll need all of their key players, including Jarvis, to bounce back in Game 2 and beyond.
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