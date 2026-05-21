Seth Jarvis News: Scores early goal in loss

Jarvis scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jarvis tallied just 33 seconds into the game, but the Canadiens answered with four goals over the next 11 minutes. The 24-year-old has been held fairly quiet this postseason with two goals and three assists over nine contests. He's added 23 shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The Hurricanes have cruised so far, but they'll need all of their key players, including Jarvis, to bounce back in Game 2 and beyond.