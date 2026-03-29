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Seth Jarvis News: Secures 30-goal campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Jarvis scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Jarvis extended his point streak to five games (two goals, six assists) with the late tally, which was his 30th goal of the year. That's a mark he's reached three years running, making Jarvis one of the steadiest young goal scorers in the league. He's at 61 points (20 on the power play, four shorthanded) with 204 shots on net, 78 hits, 26 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 64 appearances.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
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