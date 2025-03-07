Seth Jarvis News: Tallies game-winner

Jarvis scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The Hurricanes had one go-ahead goal wiped out for being offside, but Jarvis capitalized on a turnover to put them ahead for good with 19 seconds left in the third period. The 23-year-old snapped a three-game slump with the game-winner, his second such goal this season. Overall, he has 24 tallies, 23 assists, 144 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-3 rating through 56 appearances while seeing time in all situations.