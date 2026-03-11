Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Tallies in Tuesday's shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Jarvis scored a goal on nine shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Jarvis has two goals and five assists during his active four-game point streak. The 24-year-old forward's nine shots Tuesday were a season high for him. He's up to 28 goals, 53 points, 180 shots, 77 hits and a plus-11 rating across 56 appearances, putting him on track to top the 30-goal and 60-point marks for the third straight campaign.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
