Seth Jarvis News: Tallies pair of points

Jarvis notched a goal and tallied an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Jarvis was the only player for either team to have both a goal and an assist, which further helps cement his value as an emerging two-way forward in the league. He first assisted Jackson Blake's goal before netting the game-tying tally with under two minutes to play in regulation. Overall, Jarvis has 31 goals, 32 assists and 199 shots on net in 71 appearances this season. While he will likely finish the regular season shy of a point-per-game, he's been above that pace down the stretch with 17 points in his last 16 games. Jarvis holds great value in all fantasy formats for the remainder of the season and beyond with Carolina.