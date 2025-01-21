Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth Jarvis headshot

Seth Jarvis News: Third goal in last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal while adding three shots and a hit in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Jarvis has found the back of the net in consecutive games for the third time this season, and at least from a scoring perspective, there's no question the 22-year-old winger is going through a productive stretch. He has seven goals over his last eight contests, a span in which he's also tallied an assist, 22 shots on goal, 10 hits and seven blocked shots.

Seth Jarvis
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now