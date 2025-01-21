Seth Jarvis News: Third goal in last two games
Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal while adding three shots and a hit in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Jarvis has found the back of the net in consecutive games for the third time this season, and at least from a scoring perspective, there's no question the 22-year-old winger is going through a productive stretch. He has seven goals over his last eight contests, a span in which he's also tallied an assist, 22 shots on goal, 10 hits and seven blocked shots.
