Seth Jarvis News: Three-game goal streak

Jarvis scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Jarvis scored a short-handed goal early in the first period to open the scoring. The snipe extended his goal streak to three games and three goals. Jarvis sits in a five-way tie for second in the NHL with five shorthanded points. And his 26 goals not only lead the Canes, but they put him into the NHL's top-30 snipers. Jarvis's overall point total (49) may not eclipse his career mark of 67, but he's well on his way to another 30-plus goal season.