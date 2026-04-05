Seth Jarvis News: Three points in win
Jarvis recorded two goals, an assist, six shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Jarvis snapped a three-game goal drought with his first multi-goal performance since the Olympic break -- the last time he achieved this feat was in a 4-3 win over the Senators on Feb. 3. Despite the recent lack of goals, Jarvis continues to find ways to produce as a top-six forward. Jarvis has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 17 games since the beginning of March.
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