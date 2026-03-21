Seth Jarvis News: Two-point effort Friday
Jarvis notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.
The 24-year-old winger had a hand in Carolina's first and final goals of the contest, helping to set up Jordan Staal in the second period before collecting his secondary assist on Alexander Nikishin's winner. Jarvis has been productive since returning from the Olympics, delivering three goals and 13 points over the last 12 games. Five of his 10 helpers have come on the power play during that span.
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