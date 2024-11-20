Seth Jones Injury: Expected to miss around four weeks

Head coach Luke Richardson said Wednesday that Jones (foot) is expected to miss approximately four weeks, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering a right foot injury on a blocked shot against Seattle on Wednesday, and he was already expected to spend more than the minimum amount of time on injured reserve. The 30-year-old will likely be unavailable until mid-December, while Nolan Allan, Alec Martinez and Alex Vlasic will likely take on increased roles until Jones is able to return.