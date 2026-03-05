Seth Jones headshot

Seth Jones Injury: Resumes taking contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Jones (upper body) has resumed taking full contact but won't play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Jones has been sidelined since early January due to his upper-body injury, but he's progressing in his recovery. Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Jones' return to game action will be determined based on when he's able to do some harder, basic things with the puck, and it's not yet clear when that will occur. However, the 31-year-old appears to be trending toward a return at some point in the near future.

Seth Jones
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jones See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
24 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago