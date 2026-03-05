Seth Jones Injury: Resumes taking contact
Jones (upper body) has resumed taking full contact but won't play in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Jones has been sidelined since early January due to his upper-body injury, but he's progressing in his recovery. Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Jones' return to game action will be determined based on when he's able to do some harder, basic things with the puck, and it's not yet clear when that will occur. However, the 31-year-old appears to be trending toward a return at some point in the near future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jones See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot24 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Jones See More