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Seth Jones Injury: Suffers broken foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 11:47am

Jones broke his foot during Tuesday's game in Montreal and is out for the remainder of the season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It has been a tough season for the 31-year-old defenseman, who missed 26 games earlier in the season when he suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 2 against the Rangers. He ends the season with seven goals and 25 assists in 52 games, including 16 points on the power play. He had been hot of late with a goal and seven assists in his last eight games. Marek Alscher will enter the lineup for Jones against Ottawa on Thursday.

Seth Jones
Florida Panthers
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