Seth Jones headshot

Seth Jones Injury: Will miss more than minimum time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Jones (foot) doesn't have a specific timeline to return but won't be ready when first eligible next Saturday versus the Flyers, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Without saying it outright, head coach Luke Richardson's update suggests Jones is somewhere in the week-to-week range. The Blackhawks will likely have to navigate without their top blueliner for the remainder of November. Look for Nolan Allan and Alec Martinez to take on increased minutes while Alex Vlasic figures to benefit from a spot on the top power-play unit.

Seth Jones
Chicago Blackhawks
