Seth Jones headshot

Seth Jones Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Jones (illness) won't play Friday versus the Lightning, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Jones will miss his first game since he returned from a broken foot in mid-December. The 30-year-old was on a roll with six points over his last four contests. T.J. Brodie is expected to rejoin the lineup in place of Jones for Friday's game, while Jones' next chance to play is Sunday against the Wild.

Seth Jones
Chicago Blackhawks
