Seth Jones News: All-around showing in Florida debut

Jones fired three shots on goal, blocked two shots and provided a hit during his Florida debut in Monday's 2-1 win against Tampa Bay.

While Jones was held off the scoresheet in his first game with the Panthers, he posted a solid performance on both sides of the ice. He saw 22:56 TOI in a top-four pairing with Niko Mikkola. The 30-year-old Jones has 27 points, 84 shots on net and 85 blocks in 43 games this season. The newly-acquired blueliner from Chicago is capable of quarterbacking a power-play unit and has 15 points with the man advantage this season. However, Florida elected to stick with veteran Aaron Ekblad as their top power-play option on the blueline in Jones' debut. Until Ekblad shows signs of struggling on the power play, we may see Jones as a secondary option with a man advantage. Regardless, Jones should see an uptick in fantasy value now that he's playing alongside the reigning champs.