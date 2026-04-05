Seth Jones News: Deposits goal in blowout loss

Jones scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.

Jones' goal was his first since Dec. 23, a span of 13 contests without scoring. He was out for 26 games due to an upper-body injury in that span. Due the Panthers' substantial injuries, Jones is playing as the top overall defenseman for the team to close out the campaign. He's earned seven goals, 30 points, 86 shots on net, 46 hits, 56 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 50 outings, which is solid work given the state of the team around him.