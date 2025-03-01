Seth Jones News: Florida-bound in trade

Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick were traded to the Panthers from the Blackhawks on Saturday in exchange for Spencer Knight and a conditional 2026 first-round pick.

Per PuckPedia, the Blackhawks will use up their last salary retention spot for the season by retaining $2.5 million of Jones' $9.5 million cap hit. He is under contract for five more years after this one, so this is far more than just a rental for the Panthers. The good news is the Panthers will get a minutes-munching blueliner who can quarterback a power play. Jones should also benefit significantly from going to a Stanley Cup contender after playing for one of the worst teams in the league, so consider his fantasy stock on the rise. Jones is likely to be available to play Monday versus the Lightning.