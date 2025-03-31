Seth Jones News: Lights the lamp Sunday

Jones tallied a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Jones' twine finder tied the game at two apiece just under five minutes after Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 2-1 lead. Jones' tally Sunday brings his season totals up to nine goals, 31 points, 96 blocks and 108 shots on net in 54 games this season. The 30-year-old blueliner has two goals in his last four contests but has struggled offensively across March as a whole. However, he holds solid value in fantasy for the time being while averaging 27:10 TOI in his last nine games. Additionally, Jones tied his point total from a season ago Sunday and should challenge for the 37-point mark that he finished the 2022-23 campaign with by the end of the regular season.