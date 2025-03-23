Seth Jones News: Nets goal Saturday

Jones tallied a goal, fired two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

After the Capitals took an early 2-1 lead, Jones responded with his first goal for the Panthers less than two minutes later. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 30 points and 102 shots on net in 51 appearances this season. Since Aaron Ekblad's 20-game suspension began, Jones has been averaging 26:42 TOI which is roughly four and a half minutes more than he saw in his first three contests with the team. He has also begun quarterbacking Florida's top power-play unit and has two power-play assists in his past six games. Jones provides great fantasy value on the blue line for the fantasy playoffs.