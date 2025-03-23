Seth Jones News: Nets goal Saturday
Jones tallied a goal, fired two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Washington.
After the Capitals took an early 2-1 lead, Jones responded with his first goal for the Panthers less than two minutes later. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 30 points and 102 shots on net in 51 appearances this season. Since Aaron Ekblad's 20-game suspension began, Jones has been averaging 26:42 TOI which is roughly four and a half minutes more than he saw in his first three contests with the team. He has also begun quarterbacking Florida's top power-play unit and has two power-play assists in his past six games. Jones provides great fantasy value on the blue line for the fantasy playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now