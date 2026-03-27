Seth Jones News: Notches helper in loss
Jones posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
This was Jones' first point in five contests since he returned from a 26-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old defenseman should continue to get steady top-four minutes, but the Panthers' weaker team offense this season limits his fantasy appeal. The blueliner has earned 25 points, 82 shots on net, 42 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances.
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