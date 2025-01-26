Seth Jones News: Power-play goal in return

Jones scored a power-play goal on six shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Jones missed Friday's game versus the Lightning due to an illness. He was back in action Sunday and saw his usual workload with 24:06 of ice time. He has also earned a point in his fifth straight outing (two goals, five assists). The 30-year-old blueliner is up to five goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-12 rating through 32 appearances this season.