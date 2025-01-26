Seth Jones News: Ready to rock

Jones (illness) will be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Wild, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Jones should return to the top pairing and first power-play unit after missing Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He has generated four goals, 20 points, 57 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 40 hits across 31 outings this season. Jones will replace T.J. Brodie in Sunday's lineup.