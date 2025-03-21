Seth Jones News: Secures power-play helper

Jones logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Jones has earned two assists over eight contests as a Panther. He's immediately returned to his workhorse ways from his time as a Blackhawk, as the Panthers are without Aaron Ekblad (suspension) until the third game of the postseason, leaving Jones to pick up the slack. For the season, the 30-year-old defenseman has 29 points (17 on the power play), 99 shots on net, 76 hits, 95 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating over 50 appearances.