Seth Jones News: Sets up game-winner

Jones registered an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Jones found Philipp Kurashev for the game-winning goal at 1:50 of overtime. With three points over his last five games, Jones has played well to begin November after ending October quiet. The defenseman is up to two goals, eight helpers, 35 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 22 hits and a minus-3 rating across 16 appearances in a first-pairing role this season.