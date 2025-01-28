Seth Jones News: Six-game, nine-point streak

Jones had two assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Jones has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-game personal point streak dating to Jan. 13. He missed one game with an illness during that stretch. Jones has really picked up his game this season and has 23 points, including 18 assists, in 33 games. And 12 of those points have come with the man advantage. Jones offers sneaky fantasy value, as long as you can accommodate his plus-minus risk (minus-9).