Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll News: Joining Wolverines

Gordon-Carroll committed to the University of Michigan as part of the 2027 freshman class, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports Tuesday.

Gordon-Carroll is expected to spend the upcoming year with WHL Medicine Hat before making the jump to the collegiate ranks. For the Tigers last year, the 17-year-old center notched 12 goals and 25 assists in 41 regular-season contests before adding 12 points in 15 postseason clashes. Considering Gordon-Carroll is widely expected to be taken in the first round of the 2027 NHL Draft, he might spend just one year with the Wolverines.