Shakir Mukhamadullin Injury: No update following contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Mukhamahullin (upper body) was still being evaluated following Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Mukhamahullin logged just 15:16 of ice time before being forced to exit the contest due to his upper-body issue -- though he was still able to end his 23-game goal drought with a tally versus the Ducks. If the blueliner misses any time, the Sharks would likely need to bring a player up from the minors unless one of their injured defensemen is ready to return.

