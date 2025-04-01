Shakir Mukhamadullin Injury: Questionable to finish game

Mukhamadullin sustained an apparent upper-body injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Mukhamadullin was injured early in the third period and appeared to be favoring his shoulder, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The defenseman scored a goal prior to his injury, giving him nine points in 30 NHL appearances this season. He's also slotted in as a top-four option down the stretch for a Sharks team that's already hampered by multiple injuries to blueliners. It's unclear if he'll be available to play Thursday against the Oilers.