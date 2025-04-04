Fantasy Hockey
Shakir Mukhamadullin

Shakir Mukhamadullin Injury: Slated to be re-evaluated Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday that Mukhamadullin (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kraken and is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Flames, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Mukhamadullin suffered an upper-body injury Tuesday against Anaheim and appears to be on track to miss at least three games. He's slated to be re-evaluated after the weekend, so the Sharks will likely have a better idea of his status Monday.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks

