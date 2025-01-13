Fantasy Hockey
Shakir Mukhamadullin headshot

Shakir Mukhamadullin News: Assigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Mukhamadullin was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Mukhamadullin spent the past month with the Sharks and saw consistent playing time in December, but he was a healthy scratch in three of the team's first five games in January. The 23-year-old should have more opportunities to develop in the AHL but could rejoin the Sharks at some point if they need additional help on the blue line.

Shakir Mukhamadullin
San Jose Sharks
